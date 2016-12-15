Dialysis centre to open

THE PNG Kidney Foundation’s standard dialysis centre in Port Moresby is expected to be opened in April, general manager Khalik Untong says.

Untong told The National that construction had been completed while work was progressing inside the first floor which would house the administration, office and storage sections.

“The ground floor will be designed to accommodate 8 to 10 haemodialysis machines,” he said.

“The foundation will then be able to take in more kidney failure patients into our haemodialysis programme.

“Now we are operating our dialysis unit at the Port Moresby General Hospital, running a maximum of two HD machines capacity.”

He said after the renovation, installation and commissioning of the machines, they would then accommodate the patients at the hospital.

During the groundbreaking ceremony in August, Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS Michael Malabag said the centre would charge affordable fees to kidney patients.

“There is a growing need and I understand the PNG Kidney Foundation has more than 80 patients and some still coming for assistance from the foundation,” he said.

Foundation physician in-charge of haemodialysis Dr Steven Bogosia said the centre was built to decrease the cost of the haemodialysis patient care service provided at PMGH.

It is also to provide easy service access to referral cases from outside Port Moresby.

The estimated cost of building the facility and fitting it out with the world standard medical equipment is around K2.6 million.

