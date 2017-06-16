Diamonds crush Piranas for first win

KOPI John and Pauke Siaka, pictured, helped guide the Diamonds to their first win against the Piranas in the women’s competition while the Diggers and Hammers played out a draw in the Hebou Shield three-day cricket match yesterday.

Resuming the day at 189/5 – still 214 runs behind the Diggers’ first innings total – the Hammers searched for quick runs early on in the day.

Jack Vare-Kevere (36) and Nosiana Pokana (24) negated the Diggers’ bowlers for the first hour of play, putting on 46 runs for the sixth wicket before Vare-Kevere was run-out.

This wicket started the lower order collapse with the Hammers eventually bowled out for 270 with Lega Siaka (3-38) and Damien Ravu (2-53) the pick of the Diggers bowlers.

In the second innings, the Diggers were 160/4 when both umpires called stumps with Assad Vala unbeaten on 51 runs while Tom Willie (47) and Lega Siaka (37) also made valuable contributions.

In the Hebou Shield women’s 40-over division at Amini Park No.2, the Piranas posted 190/8 with Tanya Ruma making a brilliant 86 while Helen Buruka chipped in with 31 runs.

Helai Nou (2-15), Isabell Kari (2-44) and Joy Walo (2-49) all picked up a couple of wickets for the Diamonds.

In reply, the Diamonds got off to a disastrous start, slumping to 8/2 in the third over. Then Pauke Siaka (77 not out) joined Kopi John (93 not out) to turn the match on its head by adding 186 runs for the third-wicket to give the Diamonds their maiden victory in the tournament. Results: Thurs, June 15 – Men – 1st Innings Diggers 403/9 (Dogodo Bau 144, Tom Willie 77, Kiplin Doriga 58, Damien Ravu 31; Willie Gavera 5-93, Vagi Boko 2-96, Nosiana Pokana 1-50, Mahuru Dai 1-91) Hammers 270 (Vani Vagi Morea 113, Jason Kila 42, Jack Vare-Kever 36, Nosiana Pokana 24; Lega Siaka 3-38, Damien Ravu 2-53, Alei Nao 1-25, Boge Arua 1-41, Pipi Raho 1-56; 2nd Innings – Diggers 160/4 (Assad Vala 51 not out, Tom Willie 47, Lega Siaka 37; Willie Gavera 1-11, John Boge Reva 1-12, Vagi Boko 1-34, Mahuru Dai 1-78). Match Drawn. Diggers claim 1st innings points.

Women – Piranas 190/8 (Tanya Ruma 86, Helen Buruka 31; Helai Nou 2-15, Isabell Kari 2-44, Joy Walo 2-49, Mairi Tom 1-25) Diamonds 194/2 (Kopi John 93 not out, Pauke Siaka 77 not out; Jamilla Sibolo 1-26, Agnes Rarua 1-30). Diamonds won by eight wickets with 75 balls remaining.

