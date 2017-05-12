Difficult to run a govt: Chan

IT is a very difficult job to run a government, New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan(pictured) says.

The former prime minister told the people of Omo Block in Kavieng that his government represented people from all sectors of the community.

“I work into the night while you can sleep knowing my government is looking after you,” Sir Julius said,”

“You are a direct beneficiary of my policies when you have lived here in New Ireland for 10 years or more.

“My government has given you free and subsidised education, roof over your heads, old, aged and disabled pension, wheelchairs, walking sticks and crutches, solar power, communication and many more during the nine years.

“To date my government has given 93,000 envelopes amounting to K34 million to the old and disabled, K73 million for free and subsidised education resulting in the increase of school aged children attending schools today.

“We have gone from one secondary school to now eight secondary schools.”

Sir Julius said New Ireland was on its way to a greater and brighter future.

“We have achieved our policies and we will continue to do so when you return us in this election,” Sir Julius said.

