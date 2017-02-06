Difficulty in applying agro policies: NBPOL

THERE is difficulty in implementing some of the Government’s policies in the agriculture sector, according to New Britain Palm Oil (NBPOL).

General manager Higaturu operations in Northern Mike Jackson said this during a business breakfast in Port Moresby on Thursday.

“I’m sort of speaking from the agricultural sector and I think the challenges that we had from last year was really around drought and commodity prices. That obviously affected a lot of our decision making direction going forward into 2017,” Jackson said.

“We have a stable Government but we are still having considerable difficulty implementing some of the policies as far as registration of ILGs (incorporated land group) and all the difficulties that we are having, which the Prime Minister (Peter O’Neill) mentioned earlier, the bureaucracy getting down to implementing the rules that the Government had set up which consistently gives us the challenge dealing with the areas like Department of Lands and areas which are of constant nuisance to get through and meet the requirements of the legislation.

“We are hoping for a positive upturn from the current elections with as minimum disruptions as we possibly can. And we also look forward to the Government in the future to continue policies and provide stability around there.

“And conclude all of the proposed legislations that are out there, some of them are of concern, but we are continuing to work with the government in the consultative process and hopefully we get right to the end of it.”

Jackson also noted an improvement in the price of oil palm.

“What has significantly changed was that the commodity price for oil palm, which is our predominant export, has gone probably the best price now since 2010 in the current market situation.”

