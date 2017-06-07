Diggers on top, Piranas win

THE Diggers were in a commanding position at stumps on day one of the in the Hebou Shield men’s thee-day fixture at Amini Park, Boroko, yesterday.

The Hammers got off to a solid start with openers Vani Vagi Morea (35) and Jason Kila (23) putting on 60 runs for the opening wicket, before the Diggers’ bowlers took three cheap wickets.

Then Vagi Guba (5), Mahuru Dai (4) and Hammers’ captain Jack Vare-Kevere (10) fell soon after, and the Hammers slumped to 79/6.

Doura Gavera (35) and John Boge Reva (41) then steadied the ship, putting on 76 runs for the eighth wicket to resurrect their innings, but when both fell, the Hammers were nailed for just 162 in 76.4 overs.

Pacemen Norman Vanua (2-43) and Pipi Raho (2-23) were the only multiple wicket takers for the Diggers.

In reply, Tony Ura (41 not out) and Dogodo Bau (13 not out) negated the tricky one hour final session to guide the Diggers to 59 at stumps on day one, trailing by only 103 runs on the 1st innings with their order intact.

In the women’s 40-over division, the Piranas who scored 104 runs scraped home against the Diamonds who could only manage 98 runs in reply.

The Piranas batted first and were bowled out for 104 in less than 28 overs against the Diamonds at the Amini Park No.2 ground (Bisini).

National representatives Tanya Ruma (23), Helen Buruka (23) and Veru Kila Frank (20) all made starts for the Piranas but did not go on, while Isabel Kari (3-17) and Kaia Arua (2-35) were the pick of the Diamonds attack taking three and two wickets respectively.

In reply, the Diamonds got off to a disastrous start, falling to 15/4 in four overs.

Then Kari hit an unbeaten 45 off 64 balls to drag the Diamonds back in the match, but her efforts could not get her side over the line as they were eventually bowled out for 98 runs in 24.3 overs.

Vicky Ara’a was the star with the ball for the Piranas taking 4-32 off her allotted eight overs.

Day two of the three-dayer resumes at 10am today, while the Diamonds take on the Sharks tomorrow at Amini Park No.2.

The Hebou Shield is Cricket PNG’s premier first class competition.

The shield men’s competition is divided into two divisions, the three-day and 50-over competitions, while the women’s division has the 40-over and T20 competitions.

