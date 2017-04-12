Digicel allowed to challenge Nicta over K20mil levy

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Waigani National Court has allowed Digicel PNG Ltd to challenge a decision by the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (Nicta) to impose a K20 million levy on Digicel to be paid to Nicta. Justice Les Gavaru-Nanu granted a leave application after it was moved by Digicel lawyers Val Varitimos QC and Philip Tabuchi, from Young and Williams Lawyers.

The court granted the leave application because it was of the view that Digicel had sufficient interest in the case, there was an arguable case, there was no delay in filing the case and the court was the only place to settle the Digicel grievance.

The case returns on May 8 for directions hearing.

The court directed Digicel to file and serve the motion to other parties before the matter returned to court.

The application for leave was moved in court in relation to an originating summons filed on March 20 by Digicel challenging the Nicta’s decision made on Dec 5 last year to levy a universal access and service levy on Digicel K20,261,625.49 due and payable immediately for the 2016 universal access levy.

Varitimos submitted that the decision made by Nicta under section 107 of the Nicta Act had affected Digicel.

