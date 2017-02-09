Digicel announces new customer service hours

DIGICEL has announced new customer care service hours for calls that come in.

The new call hours took effect on Monday.

According to Digicel, customer care service representatives would be committed to peak inquiry periods between 6am until 11pm daily.

The company noted in a statement that the change from a 24-hour roster to the new hours would ensure more resources were available when the customers needed them most.

The new customer care service hours would be helpful.

The customer care service staff can be contacted in the following ways:

Digicel mobile (local) – 123 free call from 6am to 11pm

Digicel mobile (international) – +675 7222 2123 (roaming) from 6am until 11pm Papua New Guinea time

Email: CustomerCare.PNG@digicelgroup.com

