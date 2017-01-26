Digicel application to improve customer service

DIGICEL managing director Shivan Bhargava says with the new My Digicel application, customers can access the best Digicel service anywhere.

He said in a statement that the application launched last Wednesday signified Digicel’s continued commitment to the advancement of telecommunications technology in PNG.

“The My Digicel application enables smartphone users on the Digicel network to track their usage, recharge, keep updated with offers and promotions and access the customer care team from the palm of their hand,” Bhargava said.

“We are excited about this latest service provision in enabling our customers to find a one-stop shop in managing their Digicel life the fast and easy way.” Bhargava said the one-stop shop for Digicel customers would provide access to all the best Digicel services wherever they were 24-hours a day.

There are also exclusive offers available that customers can purchase only through the installation of this app on their smartphones.

The My Digicel app can be downloaded from the Google Play and App stores for free. The application is only available to prepaid customers only.

Digicel also has many exciting offers on a wide range of smartphones in store.

For more information, customers can speak to a customer care team member on 123 or by visiting their nearest Digicel outlet for enquiries regarding the applivcation.

