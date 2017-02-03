Digicel confirms disruption of services

DIGICEL has confirmed the disruption of its services on Monday which resulted in customers having free use of its services.

Digicel managing director mobile Shivan Bhargava said it was caused by a storm on Sunday night which resulted in the fluctuations in power supply.

He said the billing platform took longer to restore although some of the services were restored within the hour.

“Digicel can confirm Sunday night’s storm in Port Moresby impacted the fluctuation in PNG Power Limited power, which affected mobile phone usage,” Bhargava said.

“Within 40 minutes of this weather event, 95 per cent of our services were restored. Our billing platform took a longer period to bring back up and we took a decision to continue with the service provision to minimise any inconvenience to our valued customers.”

Bhargava said customers would not be charged for the free use of mobile services.

There were no damage to Digicel towers during the storm.

“Importantly, Digicel will not charge its loyal customers for their free phone use on Monday. This was an unexpected one-off incident and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” he said.

“Digicel always strives to provide excellent customer service and experiences to our consumers.”

Like this: Like Loading...