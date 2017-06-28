Digicel Cup goes into recess during polling period

THE Digicel Cup goes into a two-week recess due to the national elections.

Round nine kicks off on July 16 with six more rounds before the finals.

After round 8, the Lae Tigers lead the eight-team competition on 14 points followed by the Agmark Gurias (11), Hela Wigmen (9), Mendi Muruks (8), Enga Mioks (8), Goroka Lahanis (6), Waghi Tumbe (6) and Port Moresby Vipers (0).

After eight rounds the Vipers remain winless and are favourites for their second successive wooden spoon.

The Vipers were beaten 8-4 by the Mioks in a scrappy encounter at in front of a paltry crowd at the PNG Football Stadium.

The Tigers’ seven-game winning streak came to an end in Kokopo with the Gurias scoring a 22-14 victory over the reigning premiers at Kalabond Oval.

The win would have been savoured by coach Steven Nightingale and his men after their 40-0 loss to the Tigers in Lae in the season opener.

