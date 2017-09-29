Digicel customers get bigger data-plan offer

DIGICEL customers can now get double the value on their data plans when they buy one of the three “best data plans” recently introduced.

With these new plans, customers can enjoy more data for use on Google, Whatsapp and video calls as well as on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Digicel marketing manager Jayleen Morris said Digicel had created tailor-made offers to suit everyone’s budget and needs.

“We know that our customers’ needs for data have grown tremendously over the years. We have now introduced a number of tailor-made data plans for our prepaid customers which suit everyone whether you are a high data user or someone who just wants to use social media. There is a plan for you.

“As the leader in mobile, ICT and entertainment, we strive to improve on the products and services we roll out to our customers so that they get value for their money.”

The best data plans come in three categories: – a one-day plan at K6 and comes with 150MB free data for Facebook and WhatsApp calling;

A seven-day plan at K42 and comes with 2.4GB Data and WhatsApp calling; and,

A 30-day plan at K110 and comes packed with 5GB data and WhatsApp calling.

