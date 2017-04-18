Digicel, DFAT gives classroom to primary school through partnership

STUDENTS from Mungkala Primary School in South Bougainville will now be taught in a permanent classroom, thanks to Digicel Foundation and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

Member for South Bougainville Timothy Masiu joined representatives of the two organisations, teachers, parents and students on Thursday to celebrate the launching of the classroom building.

Built at the cost of K250,000 the classroom is a longed-for addition to the school’s infrastructure which is mainly of bush materials.

Mungkala Primary School is one of the five schools in the Bougainville Region identified to benefit from under the Digicel Foundation-sponsored programme.

A total of 200 schools in Bougainville will receive similar assistance.

He thanked both Digicel and the Australian government for the much needed assistance.

Masiu also appealed to the two organisations and the ABG education departmen for consultation in the future when selecting schools.

He urged communities to ensure that Digicel’s infrastructures are protected for the sake of uninterrupted communication and importantly in order for such assistance to continue to flow.

