Digicel focuses on SIM registration

DIGICEL has started the registration of new and existing subscribers’ SIM cards in compliance with the National Information and Communications Technology Authority guidelines.

Digicel will develop other platforms to allow its subscribers to register online and through nationwide outlets.

“Our goal is to make the new process as simple and quick as possible to minimise issues for our customers while remaining 100 per cent compliant with Nicta’s requirements,” Digicel PNG consumer business managing director Shivan Bhargava said.

“Complying with the new SIM registration requirements is a significant commitment by Digicel as we want to ensure our customers across the country register their SIM cards in accordance with Nicta’s requirements.”

Shivan said the SIM registration exercise would take time due to the number of subscribers nationwide but it was vital to be compliant with the Nicta’s regulation.

“Digicel is the only telecommunications company in PNG to provide mobile phone coverage in most of the country, including regional and rural areas,” he said.

“So ensuring our customers have completed the SIM registration process will take time.

“We are fully compliant with the new system and are doing everything we can to support Nicta.”

