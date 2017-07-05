Digicel giving away daily prizes

WITH a week to go before State of Origin III, Digicel is giving away daily prizes to 2500 1Tok subscribers from yesterday to next Wednesday.

To qualify, customers must purchase a 1Tok Combo by dialing *675# for a chance to win.

According to the company, a total of 2500 daily winners will be awarded with a 1Tok Plan and addditonally one lucky winner will walk away with a Play Box plus six months TV subscription each day across the duration of the competition.

The grand prize winner will be announced next Wednesday – a K10,000 prize money.

Digicel’s managing director, mobile, Shivan Bhargava said all a customer had to do was dial *675# and purchase a 1Tok Combo.

