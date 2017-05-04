Digicel introduces new digital server

DIGICEL has introduced “cloud computing” to allow businesses to access their data without being reliant on a physical server, according to Digicel head of Microsoft Online Services Nigel Horncastle.

He said this could serve multiple purposes for businesses in various sectors and Government entities.

Digicel Business launched the Cloud with Office 365 Package last night in Port Moresby.

The cloud computing service requires reliable internet services and is the front of modern business operations.

Horncastle told The National that this was evident in seven countries that Digicel had introduced its Cloud with Office 365 Package since last year.

“Cloud-based solutions have evolved quite a lot since 2011 with it being at the forefront of how a varied collection business of different scales in the world go about conducting their businesses efficiently,” Horncastle said.

“But again, this technology has vast potential to be used for the civil service as well.

“This being through their programmes being accessible and allowing for better service delivery as distance is not a factor so long as there is internet.”

Like this: Like Loading...