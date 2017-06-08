Digicel launches new InTune service

DIGICEL has launched ELECTunes, a new caller-ring-back tone, to replace the normal ring tone customers normally listen to when making a call.

Digicel, in a statement, said the ELECTunes was a seasonal InTune service which was relevant during the election period.

Digicel InTunes platform is a campaign channel that election candidates can use to advertise their candidacy during the election period.

Digicel managing director Mobile Shivan Bhargava said the ELECTunes was another innovation from Digicel for its customers in Papua New Guinea.

“It aims to provide relevant and topical services for the people of Papua New Guinea to maximise their potential.”

Like this: Like Loading...