Digicel offering new data plan for SMEs

DIGICEL is offering free post-paid voice and data plans, unlimited calls within a Closed User Group.

It is also offering the latest Microsoft Office 365 applications to owners of small businesses who buy a Broadband Internet connection and fixed voice lines.

The offers are part of Digicel Business communication packages, customised to help SME owners establish and grow their businesses.

The “Upgrade Your Business” bundles will help SMEs connect to customers, vendors and employees with the latest technology, while also saving money.

Digicel Business head of sales Colm Breheny said the packages were easy to install and maintain and were proof of Digicel’s commitment to, and engagement in, PNG.

“Businessowners are facing numerous challenges while trying to grow their business, and we want them to know that they have our support when it comes to communication,” he said.

“It’s our real commitment to business customers that sees Digicel Business providing all the devices, smartphones, desk phones and Wi-Fi routers for free with the purchase of one of these plans.

“On top of that, the Office 365 subscriptions fees will be covered by Digicel.”

Customers can now walk in to the closest Digicel Fone Haus store in Port Moresby to buy the package that best suits their business needs.

Each package is designed to provide every communication component a small business owner needs for a fully-functioning office at an affordable price.

For businesses with a maximum of 10 to 15 employees, the plans start at price of K799 for Office Essential, K1399 for Office Boost and K2499 for Office Platinum.

All prices include GST and a two-month deposit will be required when purchasing one of the packages, after a credit check.

