Digicel offers more with free mode

DIGICEL PNG is offering customers two-day access to its facebook Free Mode offer when they recharge from as low as K3.

The option to switch to free facebook was launched by Digicel in July this year, giving PNG customers access to some of the key features of Facebook free of charge.

Digicel in a statement said the free mode allowed smartphone users to browse facebook messages and even send photos via facebook Messenger at no cost.

When customers top up from just K3, they will have up to two days access to the service.

