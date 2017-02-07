Digicel offers Valentine’s Day give away

DIGICEL will be giving away a range of promotion items to celebrate Valentines’ Day this month. Managing director, mobile, Shivan Bhargava, said Digicel would significantly reduce prices on a variety of smartphones including Blackberry, Alcatel and CAT.

“Featured handsets include the Blackberry z10 for K499.50, down from K1,299; Blackberry 9790, which was K1,399 and will now sell for K649.50; Alcatel 5050 now priced at K199.50 from K499 and the CAT B15, which was K949 and will sell for K499.40,” he said.

He added that the smartphone sales was expected to be popular.

“These are fantastic savings on handsets and a great time to buy a new smartphone for personal use or as a gift this Valentine’s Day,” Bhargava said.

“We know how smartphones integrals are to the everyday lives of our customers and encourage them to visit our head office to grab a bargain over the next two weeks.”

The promotion began last Friday and would end next Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...