Digicel phone users told to register SIM

DIGICEL phone users have until January 1 next year to register their SIM cards before the cards are deactivated, Government Relations and Public Affairs director Gary Seddon says.

He said registration was a requirement and it was important that phone users register their cards at Digicel centres or SIM registration outlets.

The SIM registration exercise began on July 23, 2016, in compliance with the SIM Card Registration Regulation 2016 introduced by the Government through the National Information and Communications Technology Authority.

Seddon said it was Digicel’s objective to ensure customers register existing and new SIM cards.

“It remains Digicel’s objective to ensure that all of its valued customers are provided the opportunity to register existing and new SIM cards in a convenient and effective manner,”Seddon said.

Registration team spokesman David Pondras said 15 teams had been operating in Port Moresby and the Southern region.

The teams have been covering schools, government departments and business houses cooperate buildings registering subscribers.

“It’s quite challenging,” Pondras said.

Pondras said subscribers must bring their ID cards to register.

The registration of new and existing subscribers’ SIM cards is in compliance with the National Information and Communications Technology Authority guidelines.

