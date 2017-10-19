Digicel planning to increase investment in education, health

DIGICEL Foundation plans to increase investment coverage in education and health projects in the country, chief executive Beatrice Mahuru says.

Mahuru said that the foundation had invested in more than half of the 300-plus local level governments in the country as part of this initiative.

“We are still growing and our footprint and we are aiming to be in all the 300-plus LLGs. Once we achieve that, we will be going down to wards and villages,” she said.

“On education for the past nine years, we have funded 264 primary school classrooms, 268 elementary school classrooms and we are still growing.

“We achieved one footprint in every province in 2011, then we achieved footprints in the 89 districts by 2014, and now this year we are in 55 per cent of the LLGs. The aim is to put an investment in every LLG.”

Mahuru also noted the relationship between corporate success and the development needs of the community a company operates in.

“What Digicel is doing is transformative not only the business space but also in the community,” she said.

