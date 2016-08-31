Digicel PNG donates mobile health clinics to districts

By SHARLYNE ERI

THE Digicel PNG Foundation has given the districts of Bogia in Madang and Salt Nomane in Kundiawa fully-kitted mobile health clinics each worth K394,000.

Women from Salt Nomane were happy because they had to walk miles to access health services.

A mother said they had to carry their sick children and often walked for miles to access basic health services.

The Catholic Health Agency secretary Sister Nola Maritah at the Bogia District described the mobile clinic as a blessing.

The Malala Health Centre in Bogia serves a population of 20,000.

It was established by the Catholic Health Services in the 1990s after the Manam volcanic eruption.

The centre is located outside Madang town and transportation is a major challenge for the health centre and the people it serves.

“We thank Digicel PNG Foundation for recognising the needs of the health workers of Malala to serve the people of Malala and Bogia, including the resettled people affected by the Manam Island Volcanic eruption,” Sister Nola said.

She said it was the second ambulance donated to the Catholic-run health centre in Madang.

The first was given to the Alexischaffen Health Centre.

Digicel PNG Foundation chief executive officer Beatrice Mahuru said the foundation was committed to providing access to basic health in rural and remote communities through the provision of mobile health clinics.

“Providing health care services in rural PNG is difficult as it is. It’s more challenging when the population of an area doubles and trebles as a result of a natural disaster.

