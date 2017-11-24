Digicel puts cheaper phone on the market

DIGICEL has launched the “lowest priced smartphone” in the market at K129, says Digicel chief executive officer Valde Ferradaz.

The DTOK LTE smartphone is able to handle download speeds of between five and 12 Mbps (megabits per second) and upload speeds of between 2 and 5 Mbps, with peak download speeds approaching 50 Mbps.

Ferradaz said this was in response to overwhelming customer demand for more affordable smartphones.

“Our customers told us that they were not able to buy smartphones priced at about K300 and K400. We are responding to this by introducing the lowest-priced smartphone in the market at only K129. “Because it is Christmas there will be a free three gigabytes on every smartphone purchased. Although it is priced low, the features are quite good with a five-inch screen, front and back camera, eight gigabyte memory and one gigabyte RAM. As the largest and leading communications and entertainment provider in PNG, Digicel is committed to listening to customers and ensuring that our products and services absolutely meet the needs of our two million-strong family here. With LTE now available in Port Moresby and Lae and coming to more parts of PNG in the next 12 months, we have plenty in store for our valued customers,” Ferradaz said. He said that 100 customers who buy DTOK LTE smartphones will go into a draw to win 100GB of data valid for 12 months.

