Digicel rewards 86 customers with credits

DIGICEL has rewarded 86 customers so far with K100 credits each in its #GetGifted 100 Days radio giveaway promotion launched on November 22.

One of the 86 winners is 42-year-old Saileen Reuben of Milne Bay.

“This is my second time to win something from Digicel and I am very happy and wish to win again in one of their promotions in the future,” she said.

“K100 credits is a big amount and I was very happy when I received the call from Nau FM.

“I purchased a data and combo plan after I won and sent a few credits to my family and friends.”

Digicel managing director mobile Shivan Bhargava said Digicel was pleased to give back to customers during the festive season.

“This is the season for giving so we are proud to gift our loyal customers with presents in the lead up to Christmas,” he said.

“Christmas is a special time for many people and no matter how near or far our customers’ loved ones are, these winners will be able to keep in touch with them through this promotion.”

To win the K100 credit, customers can buy a #1TOK combo bundle via short code *675# then keep their phones on and listen to Nau FM daily.

Three winners are drawn every day. The customer must answer a call from Digicel and Nau FM to win the prize. Nau FM announces the daily winners during its drive time show between 2pm and 5pm.

