Digicel tower still down

The Digicel tower at Guasopa government station in Milne Bay broke down almost two years ago.

Numerous technicians have come and go without any positive outcomes.

What’s next, I ask? It was a good project serving 3000 people.

It appears relevant authorities like Digicel and the Government just don’t care about revitalising the service.

It will not be surprising if the equipment is being dismantled or grows legs.

I ask Minister Sam Basil to intervene and resurrect the system

Waiting on the beach

Like this: Like Loading...