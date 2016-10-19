DigicelPlay focus on growing local entertainment

DIGICElPlay continues to grow the local entertainment industry with new shows developed and presented locally.

In its latest project, the TVWAN channel launched a search for a new programme host on Oct 3 at its studio at Gordon, Port Moresby.

Hundreds of locals took the advice to simply “dress up and show up” to have their chance at the much sought-after position.

DigicelPlay is keeping quiet on details about the new programme which will be announced closer to airing.

The advertisement for the host did not give much away either, stating applicants simply needed to be between 18 and 40 years of age, have charisma and a clear voice and be open to challenges.

DigicelPlay chief executive officer Nico Meyer said they were overwhelmed by the response which showed a wealth of enthusiasm and talent amongst the Papua New Guinea people.

“TVWAN’s studio reception area was rapidly filled when male and female applicants of all ages started arriving from 7.30am for the walk in audition,” he said.

“We are very keen to drive growth in the entertainment industry in Papua New Guinea and also provide opportunities for careers, education delivery and business improvement.

“TVWAN now has the difficult job of selecting the successful applicant to host the new show.”

