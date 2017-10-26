Digital marketing can boost businesses, says specialist

DIGITAL communication is the way business entrepreneurs will communicate business marketing strategies in future, a digital business marketing specialist says.

Zha Agabe Granfar is the managing director of the Verge Digital Marketing and Design Services Company.

She encouraged 13 local entrepreneurs at a PNG Women in Business workshop to use social media to promote their small businesses.

“Being a small businessowner does not mean that you cannot think big,” Granfar said.

“These days, people are just using Facebook for the sake of socialising.

“Only a few have started to see the benefit of it in business. Soon many businesses will use it to do business once the price of internet services drop.”

Granfar said people were starting to become acquainted with social platforms such as Facebook.

“Small businesses can use social media, especially Facebook to market their businesses online,” she said.

She said, however, entrepreneurs needed to understand the importance of using technologies to produce an engaging and creative market for their businesses and clients.

“Businesses need to educate customers on the advantage of offering products and services electronically,” Granfar said.

“When more people understand the advantage of using the digital space in doing business, they can save a lot of money for advertising, and other expenses to grow their business.”

