Dihm commends UN organisations in PNG

By SHARLYNE ERI

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary William Dihm has commended the integration of United Nations organisations in PNG.

Dihm said people of PNG were having countless benefits because UN organisations were working together for the common purpose of addressing pressing issues affecting individials in the country.

“United Nations organisations are not competing when they are working in PNG but integrating their efforts so that the benefits reach the people and the government is maximised,” Dhim said.

Dihm particularly commended the work of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) while receiving the credentials of new country representative of UNFPA, Koffi Kouame, last week.

Speaking on behalf of Foreign Affairs Minister Rimbink Pato, Dihm said the department would support the work of UNFPA, particularly the priority areas that were outlined by Kouame as the focus areas during his term as the country representative.

“Especially what Koffi Kouame has referred to, integrated sexual reproductive health system services, gender equality, gender-based policy making and youth programmes and UNFPA’s efforts to build up organisational capacity and efficiency, all of that we are very supportive of,” Dihm said.

“Gender-based policy, I think, is something that needs to be proclaimed far and wide in PNG so that the message gets passed to everyone. And that the message gets through to the right people at the right time and decisions can be made.

“We just want to assure you that we will assist if there is anything further that we can do. We will help to bring about better coordination with our government agencies like the National Planning.”

Like this: Like Loading...