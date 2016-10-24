Dimaneng champions in Tabubil darts

DIMANENG were crowned the champions of Tabubil Gazebo Darts Association (TGDA) after ending Sakups’ second title fight with a 7-3 win in Tabubil recently.

The 2015 TGDA grand finalists Abip beat Sakups and Sakups failed to avenge that loss and had to settle for the runner-up tag again.

It was the case of the experienced trainer and apprentice but as the battle wore on the apprentice turned the tables on the trainer and sent him packing back to the drawing board.

The game was all but over when Dimaneng went into a commanding lead at 6-3 after cruising through the team, double and treble games and needed one more star to claim the championship trophy.

And this was up to Mathew Fukanim to deliver the killer blow in the best of six singles game.

The first singles featured Fukanim against Sakups sharp shooter Jeffery Tilok and Tilok was put in the hot seat to get the minor premiers off to a good start in the singles.

The writing was already on the wall for Dimaneng but it was just a matter of how the final was played according to the script.

Fukani traded dart for dart with Tilok but Tilok was not shaken as he got off to a flying start in their 401 singles game.

Tilok started comfortably when he scored a ton (100 score) and Fukani was not able to respond, scoring only 41.

Tilok continued to maintain the pressure lid on Fukani scoring well while Fukani struggled to keep up.

But it was not until at the eighth throw (26-161/81-182) that Fukani started closing in on Tilok by scoring well in the next two throws to set up a thriller in the 11th throw.

Tilok had the game in his sights at the 10th throw when he scored 38 off 78 to bring his score to 40 and needed double 20 to get his side back into the game.

But at his 11th throw he managed only to score 30 hoping Fukani messed his throws in order for him to get a double five to finish off.

But that was not the case as Fukani, at score 114 at the ninth throw scored well, 68, 41and 31 in his final throws to set up a checkable score of 42.

With Tilok watching nervously, Fukani checked out at 42 without any pressure to send Dimameng into celebrations mode and claim the 2016 TGDA darts tile and cash prize.

The grand final also witnessed the presentation of awards for the 2016 season for the best male and female players as well as the team awards.

Related