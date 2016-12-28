Dinghy operator held over transporting of criminals: PPC

By HELEN TARAWA

NORTHERN police have captured a dinghy operator who was allegedly transporting criminals from Milne Bay to Tufi.

Provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari said the sea patrol team on the border of Milne Bay and Northern had foiled the planned robbery of Tufi Resort.

Gerari said the operator from Tufi had in his boat five Milne Bay criminals and they were headed for the resort when they were intercepted by police near Kewansasap.

“When the officers approached them, all five of them ran away leaving the dinghy operator who was captured,” Gerari told The National.

“They will be bringing him in tomorrow for questioning and we will make sure the five still at large are captured.

“I am impressed with the work of my officers in quickly moving into the area to stop the attempted robbery.”

He said another team was sent to the border of Morobe and Northern where they apprehended a suspect from Bindari village and he was now behind bars.

Gerari said it was a quiet Christmas for most people of Northern except for the two incidents which were out at sea.

“Currently, there is a liquor ban in the province and most people have observed this and we commend them.”

