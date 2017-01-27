Dion still a member of PNC

DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister for Inter Government Relations Sir Leo Dion says that he still remains a member of the People’s National Congress led by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

Sir Leo, in a statement yesterday, said that he had made a commitment to the Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and the Peoples’ National Congress to go into this year’s election as a unified team.

“We have confidence that the people of our nation will look at the achievements of the past five years and vote to return our Government to continue this job,” he said.

“The prime minister has my undivided loyalty and support and together with all PNC members, we will present ourselves to the people of this nation for re-election.”

Sir Leo said careless reporting must not be part of election coverage because news organisations had a responsibility to be accurate and show integrity.

“As the people of our nation prepare to vote, I call upon all news agencies to be responsible in their reporting and check the facts that they present to the public.

“I call on reporters to not report on rumours but to be professional journalists.”

Sir Dion made the call after a daily newspaper reported that he had joined another political party.

Sir Leo joined the Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party (THE Party) prior to the 2012 general election.

Following that election, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill appointed him Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Inter-Government Relations. In June 2014, Dion joined O’Neill’s People’s National Congress Party.

