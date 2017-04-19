Director found guilty of assault

THE National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC)’s West Sepik radio director Richard Ali has been placed on a two-year good behaviour bond for harassing a female staff and her husband.

Senior provincial magistrate Sasa Inkung said yesterday that if Ali failed to comply with conditions of his bond, he would be jailed for six months at Vanimo prison.

Inkung said Ali, 56, from Ulau village, Aitape district, was found guilty by the Vanimo District Court on Thursday for harassing senior journalist Celina Korei in the NBC’s office over administrative issues last September.

He said Ali was also found guily of threatening Celina’s husband.

“Ali was found guilty for threatening Celina’s husband George Korei.”

Inkung said the court has ordered that Ali must keep the peace at all times, and refrain from threatening, harassing, insulting or assaulting Mr and Mrs Korei.

He said if Ali failed in doing so he would be returned to custody.

“Failing that he will be remanded for six months in prison.”

Like this: Like Loading...