Diro shows interest in G-G’s position

By MALUM NALU

FORMER Defence Force commander and politician Ted Diro has raised his hand as a candidate for the governor-general’s position.

Diro made the announcement following yesterday’s front-page story in The National that Parliament would next week start the election process for governor-general with the call for nominations.

He would need the support of at least 16 MPs to be in the race for the position.

Other candidates for the position are understood to be Kabwum MP Bob Dadae for the ruling People’s National Congress, and former politician and minister Sir Pato Kakaraya, who also contested in 2011.

Diro produced a copy of a letter he sent to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill last month informing him of his candidacy.

“My wife and I feel that we have served the nation sufficiently to warrant raising my hand for the post of governor-general,” Diro told O’Neill.

“This letter serves to inform you and your party (PNC), of my family’s decision.

“I am now 73 years old. But entrusted with public duty, I shall overcome all issues of minor physical nature brought about by ageing process.

“In all public appearances, the nation will know that I am fit to represent our origin of democracy.

“The Government House must be our fortress of democracy. A mecca of silent wisdom and an emblem of our history, our legacy and our core values.”

Diro asked O’Neill for his support.

“Your attitude and support is most crucial in the outcome of this endeavor,” he said.

“I am compelled to inform you beforehand, and (seek) your party’s support in questing for such an important assignment.

“I will respect the verdict of the parliament.

“I further affirm that I shall remain apolitical in questing and on attainment of the office of the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea.”

