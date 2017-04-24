Disability services calls for help

THE Cheshire Disability Services in Port Moresby is appealing to individuals, families and organisations to contribute in cash or kind (food) to help people living with disabilities.

According to the Cheshire Homes management and board committee, there has been a decrease in the number of monthly donations over the last three years.

The committee has introduced a Food Basket Appeal for people to contribute and participate in feeding the underprivileged.

Communication and public relation officer Sonia Kenu Becks said the Food Basket was to increase the scope of donations as well as encourage their fellow Papua New Guineans, especially in Port Moresby, to donate.

“The residents (people with disabilities) and Cheshire as a whole depend entirely on donations and funding support,” Becks said.

She said Cheshire did not receive direct government funding.

“We receive support only from the Education Department who pays for our teachers’ salary and tuition fee free fund for our school.”

She said they had 20 residents (PWDs) , the oldest was 56 years old and the youngest 17.

There are 11 caregivers who work night and day shifts, two kitchen hands who prepare daily meals for them, one laundry maid and one teachers’ aide for those who need minimal support.

The Food Basket will officially take effect on Saturday at the Boroko Foodworld during a main fundraiser – a sausage sizzle.

Donations can be dropped off at the Cheshire home at Hohola.

