Disabled Alembo volunteers

LEO Alembo from Upper Maipangi village in Porgera, Enga, is a young man with a physical disability but this has never stopped him from living an active life.

He is a volunteer teacher at the Upper Maipangi Literacy School in the vicinity of Porgera station.

Alembo’s determination has enabled him to secure a sponsorship with Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL) to pursue his passion for teaching.

An active member of the Porgera Disabled Persons Association (PDPA), Alembo through an initial request to the company, is now at the Kumul Training Institute in Port Moresby on a 12-week course to get the certificate in early childhood teacher.

He completed Grade 10 in 2010 at Porgera High School and went on to further his studies through the Porgera Technical and Vocational Education Training Centre where he attained a Certificate in Carpentry.

BNL community development senior officer Mary Wanis said Alembo was one of those keen young persons who had a natural zest for life and his own determination will see him enhancing his teaching skills to be a qualified early childhood teacher.

“Leo desired to further his education so he could live a happier and meaningful life whilst contributing to his community,” Wanis added.

An elated Alembo thanked the company for giving him another chance in life through the scholarship assistance, as he gave his word that he would do his best.

Barrick Niugini Limited community projects administration officer John Pako, who is the treasurer for PDPA, and a community development officer and PDPA president Thomas Petale thanked BNL for recognising and supporting the aspirations of PDPA.

Alembo left his home in Porgera for Port Moresby on July 25 on-board PJV-chartered flights.

Barrick Niugini Limited as a reponsible mining company in the country and the province ius supporting women and marginalised peoploe in the mining area.

The company had also facilitated personal viability training for 49 members of the Porgera branch of Women in Business.

The women received certificates in PV Level One at the completion of the two-week training delivered by Port Moresby-based Entrepreneurial Development Training Centre trainer Karen Moses.

It was witnessed by company corporate social responsibility operations manager Timothy Andambo and community relations and engagement alternate manager Meck Minnala.

Related