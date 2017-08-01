Disappointed games fan

Team PNG’s participation at the Youth Commonwealth Games has been a waste of taxpayer money and resources.

For them not winning any medal at the games in Nassau, Bahamas, is disappointing. The team’s chef de mission, Michael Henao, has been reported as saying that “the whole purpose for Team PNG at the event was for the officials and athletes to gain as much experience as possible”. That is hogwash.

How can you use international games such as this as a way to gain experience?

You need to wake up from your slumber.

Nick Tyson, POM

