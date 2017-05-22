Disappointed over no coverage

ALLOW me to air my view on no coverage of EMTV in Southern Highlands for the second time.

It is now nearly four years now that Southern Highlands is still without PNG’s number one TV broadcaster.

Some of the vital news and information telecast on EMTV are not being received.

We need to have EMTV coverage to know the basic updated information and what is happening around the country and aboard.

Can the appropriate people look into this and sort it out? x

We need EMTV.

Lepai Bros ,Via Email

Like this: Like Loading...