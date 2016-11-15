Very disappointed with PNG U20’s first game

ALLOW me to express my dissatisfaction on the performance by the PNG team in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup tournament.

It was great embarrassment watching our team both on and off field.

What a shame PNG had to produce from our champions who took things for granted with a lack professional conduct and attitude.

Regarding the poor Kiwi coach, she has no say over how these “tomboys” do with their hairstyle apart from imparting her football coaching skills and techniques.

What our team was good at was in the physical attack on their Brazilian opponents.

It seems the Government has wasted a lot of resources when there is no one step improvement.

Derrick Kii Reuben

Waigani, NCD

