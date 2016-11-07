Disappointed over TFF distribution

ALL schools throughout the country have not received their tuition fee free (TFF) funds in a timely manner since 2015.

The same thing was repeated this year resulting in unplanned or over-spending on school accounts.

Schools have faced operation problems due to the prolonged delay in TFF funds.

Most schools have spent their third quarter TFF funds as soon as the money was deposited into their account.

There is very clear indication that many schools will be closing up for the year as early as week eight, which is a shame to the authorities responsible for TFF disbursements and the government of the day.

Isn’t it appropriate for students to cut off their schooling mid-term for a very long extended boring holiday?

Hence, the fourth quarter TFF must be made available soon so that schools can close up on the set date.

Do not deny the right of all school children by delaying the fourth quarter TFF funds.

Concerned Parent,

Goroka, EHP