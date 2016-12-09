Disappointed with service

WHY is it that Hitron charges so much money for such a poor TV service?

They never advertise the correct programme and most programmes published are a mistimed, wrongly dated or missed the slot altogether.

I’m amazed that their daily programmes on the screen are the same – full of errors – which often lead to people following a series or a movies or any programme being confused.

For example, movies or programmes slotted in the evenings on TV guide never quite make the screen that night.

How hard can this be for the programme managers?

I’m sure if they got the programmes right on a daily basis, it would have a bigger audience and more subscribers.

Maybe it’s because it has a monopoly but wait till the competition opens up, it might be too late to heed this advice.

Dennise Bonny, Port Moresby

