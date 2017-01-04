Disappointing Gr10 results

I WOULD like to express my concern about the high failure of Grade 10 students in Hela.

Firstly, let me congratulate those few hardworking students who made their parents proud by passing their Grade 10 exams.

Hela is a new province and the trend of producing less than two or nothing by each secondary school is a bad start.

We cannot continue at this trend for the next five years without any attempt shown for improvement, as we can end up with many unwanted people in our society.

We cannot blame social media and students learning behaviour

at the school because many Hela students attending secondary schools in other province are

entering universities in greater numbers.

The drop in general academic performance of our students started when Hela became a separate province.

Many factors such as the

LNG projects and social issues

can be blamed for this alarming trend.

We need the support and assistance of the provincial government, education authorities, churches, school boards, parents and students to improve the standard of education in Hela.

We cannot continue to sit back, relax and watch our students continue to fail their exams.

Incompetent education officers should be reshuffled and even sidelined.

I appeal to the National Education Board to immediately carry out investigation into this issue before the situation deteriorates.

Maya Hewa Anole, Via email

