Disappointing to see probe into K4m for project has gone cold

IT is five years on since two separate letters were written to Fraud Squad and the Ombudsman Commission to investigate the whereabouts of a K4 million funding for Sirunki Food Marketing Depot Project.

I express great disappointment for the Fraud Squad and the Ombudsman Commission for terribly failing the people of Sirunki and Enga as a whole.

I sacrificed a great deal to draw the aforementioned funding from the Government purse and I am deeply disturbed every time I think of the Tax Payers’ money squandered from the Laigaim District Treasury Office in a week straight after the money was paid.

Steven Peter Aino an educated elite from Sirunki and Ram Business Consultants somewhat provided assistance in the above pursuit.

I even wrote to this space couple of times reminding the Fraud Squad and Ombudsman Commission on the same but it seems all my appeals have fallen on deaf ears.

To date there is virtually nothing to show for the money on the ground.

The funding was made available through a submission worth K4m written to former Minister for Implementation and Rural Development Moses Maladina in the last O’Neill-Namah Government.

The visionary leader made the commitment when he officiated at the grand opening of Yaskom Resort Hotel, on August 12, 2011.

As a person from Sirunki I swiftly took the onus to convene the farmers of Sirunki and form Sirunki Farmers Association Inc and went on further to write the submission with financial help from Yaskom Resort Hotel Ltd.

In early November 2011, the aforementioned Association presented the K4 million worth submission to Maladina.

The visionary leader in Moses Maladina honoured his commitment when he organised the

K4 million to be part of the K10 million paid to Laigaim District Treasury by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill on March 27, 2012, in Laiagam, Enga.

The people of Sirunki have forgiven the culprits involved in the embezzlement but they are concern on the inaction of the Fraud Squad and the Ombudsman Commission.

The prominent son of Enga, late Peter Iki, a man of substance whose advocacy against corruption I believe will echo down the corridors of time was the one funded me to fly from Enga down to Port Moresby to lodge the complaint with the law enforcers concern.

The message I am trying to bring across now is all else is breaking loose and the onus is now on the law enforcers to hold the nation together, hence do your job diligently.

Stop witch hunting and treat every complaint that comes to your office seriously.

You owe it the people so do not allow complacency and comprise to come into play in your line of duty.

Komson Nick, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...