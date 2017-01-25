Disaster awareness lacking: Official

THE lack of awareness for people living in disaster-prone areas is one of the reasons they claim compensation from the Government during natural disasters.

Surgent Gand Mond, the chief executive officer of Kundiawa-Gembogl district in Chimbu, said provinces and districts should carry out awareness campaigns for people who had gardens, homes and properties in landslide-prone areas.

“Only through awareness campaigns, the people will become aware of the position of the Government,” he said.

“They should be able to distinguish between the natural disaster and man-made disasters before putting up unrealist claims.”

He said natural disasters were beyond the control of the Government or anyone else.

Mond said the people should not blame the government and claim compensation for the damage caused.

“The people from the disaster-affected areas need to be informed not to disrupt public transport because it is a natural disaster,” he said.

“We must carry awareness on climate change to all parts of the districts for people to expect the unexpected or move to safer locations.”

He said police should monitor opportunists who were always taking advantage of such disaster situations.

Mond urged authorities to respond immediately to disasters and assist people rather than waiting for problems to get worse.

