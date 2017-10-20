Disaster centre gets ICT package

The Jiwaka Disaster Centre received an internet and communication technology (ICT) package from the Building Safety and Resilience in the Pacific Project (BSRP) last week to help strengthen and improve ICT capacities in the province.

The BSRP is funded by the European Union.

The ICT package includes a laptop, printer, mifi dongles for internet/email and trainings.

Through partnership and collaborative arrangement by EU, BSRP and National Disaster Centre (NDC) and all provincial disaster centres across the country will receive similar ICT packages.

NDC was grateful for the assistance as it believed that in today’s digital society, ICT played a pivotal role in the disaster management cycle and it was of paramount importance that the ICT capacities of provincial disaster centres be improved technologically.

ICT manager from NDC Laso Mana said the packages and assistance were timely and would complement NDC’s efforts in strengthening and improving ICT capacities in the provinces.

Mana said that over the last five years, NDC supported provincial disaster centres with desktop computers and basic computer trainings to strengthen and improve ICT capacities in the provinces.

