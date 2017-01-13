Disaster centre set to help

By LUKE KAMA

THE National Disaster Centre is ready to assist people affected by landslides in Chimbu and Eastern Highlands as soon as it receives reports on the disaster, acting director Martin Mose says.

Mose told The National yesterday that the centre was aware of the disaster but would have to follow proper processes in providing relief assistance and support.

“The landslide is affecting our people and we are ready to assist. But we haven’t received any assessment report of the disaster to ascertain and determine the extent of the damage.

“Then we assess and determine the cost and what is need. We (then) recommend to the National Executive Council funding assistance or relief supplies.”

Mose said there was no need to write comprehensive reports.

“You don’t have to write a big report. Do a straight forward report on what has happened – the damage, cost and the needs quickly so we help our people. The sooner the better because our people are already affected.

“I don’t know what the delay is. I am asking the provincial governments to ensure the assessment reports come quickly so we can assist.”

He said if there was further delay, officers from Port Moresby would be sent to carry out the assessment.

Attempts by The National to get comments from the Simbu government yesterday were unsuccessful.

