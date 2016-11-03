Disaster office urged to aid families of victims

THE Western Highlands disaster office has been urged to help the families of the two boys who were buried in a landslide in Mt Hagen on Monday night.

The incident took place at Kandep Compound in Ward Six of New Town.

Ward Six councillor Mike Ponch said the accident had shocked the community. It was the first time they had seen people killed in a landslide.

He said the two boys were from Nipa, Southern Highlands, and their parents were unemployed.

“I’m appealing to the provincial disaster office to assist the parents of the two boys to transport the bodies back to Nipa for burial,” Ponch said.

“This is the only support they will need because the parents have no formal job to meet the cost of transport.”

The provincial disaster office could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Ponch said some areas in the city were experiencing landslides because of the poor drainage system.

He called on the city authority to get people to plant trees to stop landslides.

