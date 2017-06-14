Disciplinary forces review training management plan

SENIOR officers from the three disciplinary forces last week had a review of the training management plan for the Joint Forces College (JFC) established last year.

The first meeting was hosted by the Royal PNG Constabulary at Bomana Police College.

Commandant of JFC Colonel Carl Warkonei said the purpose of the conference was to review and highlight some of the challenges the college was facing since its establishment in March last year, and find solutions on how best to address it.

Some of the topics discussed included:

the required age group for cadets joining the college;

resources such as logistics, mobility and funding to the drive the college forward;

funding for instructors conducting the training at the college at Igam Barracks in Lae; and,

the subjects to be taught.

JFC chief instructor Lt Col Mark Kellerton, said the review by the RPNGC, the Correctional Service and the PNG Defences Force, was to ensure that the three parties agreed on the programmes to be run.

“What we are doing now is to improve the joint training management programme to ensure that what we agree on will be taught in the college and not anything outside of that,” Kellerton said.

“So everything that we create, the length of time of teaching and the resources that we will need, have to be in that package.

“We need to agree so things go smoothly for many years to come.”

Warkonei said that the PNGDF was the leading force in running the college and they had to make sure there was fairness in conducting trainings for cadets of the three forces.

“PNGDF plays host to the programme and are the leading force in the college and we are doing a review just to ensure that the PNGDF is not dominating but there has to be fairness so that at the end of the day the word joint is there,” Warkonei said.

“This is the first review and there will be others taking place as we go along to finalise everything to be presented to the board.”

