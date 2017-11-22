Disciplinary steps backed over expulsion

By Martha Deruage

A GROUP of students has suggested that those involved in school fights should be disciplined rather than expelled.

Students representing the 22 provinces attended a National Children’s Forum in Port Moresby focusing on the theme “let the children speak”.

The schools were divided into five groups to discuss school fights and how schools should address the issue.

The group representing Marianville Secondary School in Port Moresby, Arawa Secondary School from Bougainville, Kwikila Secondary School from Central and Ecom Secondary School from Manus, concluded that students involved in school fights should be counselled and given a second chance.

Marianville Secondary School’s Bianca Serebut said if students understood what they did wrong, they would change and become better persons.

“It is better to correct the students than to terminate them because if they were not corrected, they would go around doing the same thing in other schools they attend,” she said.

Serebut said school fights were caused by sexual relationships among students, social media postings, cyberbullying, stereotyping, cult rituals, weak school administration and peer pressure.

The students also recommended that:

Students should respect those attending other schools;

school managements must put in place tougher disciplinary measures;

parents should spend more time with their children; and,

The government should provide rehabilitation for troubled students. The forum was organised by the Department of Youth, Community Development and Religion.

