Discipline, commitment vital: Principal

By NAOMI WASE

A TOTAL of 295 Grade 12 students graduated from the Port Moresby National High School yesterday.

Principal David Diowai said 304 students had enrolled at the beginning of the year but nine left school for various reasons.

“This school stands on the pillars of discipline, commitment and effective management from SRC (students’ representative council), subject departments and school management and, above all, God’s help,” Diowai said.

He said the school engaged students to participate in enrichment programmes such as awareness and education programmes on HIV/AIDS, youth corruption, religious activities, visitation to special social support and health institutions.

He told the graduands that they were more valuable today than last year.

“Continue to add value to yourself as an asset for your own self-actualisation to become a responsible and productive member to your family, clan and a valuable citizen to your community and country,” Diowai said.

Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra urged them to achieve their dreams.

Japanese ambassador to PNG Morio Matsumoto said the school had a connection with Japan.

He said six students had been invited to go to Japan for a high school summit.

Like this: Like Loading...