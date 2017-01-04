Discipline needed

IT is very sad to see on television about the clash between NCD police and PNG Defence Force soldiers. I thought I was watching news from Iraq from the rapid gunfire when I heard people speaking Tok Pisin only then I realised it was in Papua New Guinea Police Commander, PNG is not short of people to join your army. Just terminate the officers concerned so that they will know how it feels to be without the privilege of their army uniforms. Your tough action will go a long way to promoting discipline and respect among your rank and file.

Bush Mahn, Via email

